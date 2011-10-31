Statoil to pay Alberta fine for improper water use

* Most of fine directed to create training site
* Company had pleaded guilty in August
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 31 Statoil (STL.OL) was
hit with a C$190,000 ($190,000) fine by an Alberta court on
Monday over charges of improper water use at its Canadian oil
sands operations.
The Norwegian company pleaded guilty in August to 19 counts
related to contravening its water license and providing false
and misleading information regarding water withdrawals at its
facility near Conklin, in northeastern Alberta, in 2008 and
2009.
Only C$5,000 of the penalty is an actual fine. Statoil will
have to direct the remaining C$185,000 towards creating an
online site for training energy-industry workers on
water-diversion practices.
Last year, after being convicted of charges related to the
deaths of 1,600 ducks in a toxic tailings pond, Syncrude
Canada, one of the country's biggest oil sands operators, was
fined C$3 million.
Statoil's Leismer steam-driven oil sands project is
designed to produce 18,800 barrels a day in the next two years.
A second project in the region, called Corner, is scheduled to
start up in 2015 or 2016 and produce 60,000 barrels a day.
Its partner in the developments is Thailand's PTT
Exploration and Production PTTE.BK.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)