Statoil to pay Alberta fine for improper water use

* Most of fine directed to create training site

* Company had pleaded guilty in August

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 31 Statoil (STL.OL) was hit with a C$190,000 ($190,000) fine by an Alberta court on Monday over charges of improper water use at its Canadian oil sands operations.

The Norwegian company pleaded guilty in August to 19 counts related to contravening its water license and providing false and misleading information regarding water withdrawals at its facility near Conklin, in northeastern Alberta, in 2008 and 2009.

Only C$5,000 of the penalty is an actual fine. Statoil will have to direct the remaining C$185,000 towards creating an online site for training energy-industry workers on water-diversion practices.

Last year, after being convicted of charges related to the deaths of 1,600 ducks in a toxic tailings pond, Syncrude Canada, one of the country's biggest oil sands operators, was fined C$3 million.

Statoil's Leismer steam-driven oil sands project is designed to produce 18,800 barrels a day in the next two years. A second project in the region, called Corner, is scheduled to start up in 2015 or 2016 and produce 60,000 barrels a day.

Its partner in the developments is Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production PTTE.BK.

($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)