Statoil says to invest 11 bln in Troll A

BRIEF-Rightside, Donuts Sign multi-year extension of agreement
* Rightside and Donuts Sign multi-year extension of its new gtld registry services agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, Sept 15 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Thursday it and and its partners in the Troll licence will invest 11 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.93 billion) in two new compressors at the Troll A platform in the North Sea.
The compressors will enable the production of gas from the field all the way until 2063, it said.
Statoil hold a 30.58 percent stake in Troll, while its partners are Petoro (56 percent), Shell (RDSa.L) (8.10 percent), Total (3.69 percent), ConocoPhillips (1.62 percent). ($1 = 5.696 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)
Feb 7 WellCare Health Plans Inc's quarterly profit more than tripled, handily beating analysts' estimates, driven by strong growth in enrolments in its Medicaid plans and lower costs in its Medicare business.
* Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd reports a 7.2 percent passive stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: