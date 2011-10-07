Statoil says production reduced at Grane field

OSLO Oct 7 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Friday production at the Grane field in the North Sea would be reduced in the coming three to six weeks due to a technical problem.

"In connection with start-up after a scheduled maintenance and modification stop, a problem occurred on the injection compressor which is crucial to maintaining full production," Statoil said in a statement.

The Grane field is expected to produce 135,000 barrels of oil per day in 2011, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Statoil holds a 36.66 percent stake in the field, while ConocoPhilips has 6.17 percent, ExxonMobil 28.22 percent and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro 28.94 percent.

