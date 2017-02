OSLO, Sept 9 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Friday it would hire West Hercules, a deepwater drill rig from a Seadrill company at a daily rate of $490,000.

The semi-submersible rig will be deployed to start drilling from Q3 2012 and will be utilised on targeted wells internationally and on the Norwegian continental shelf, Statoil said in a statement. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)