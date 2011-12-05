版本:
2011年 12月 5日

N.Sea field development seen costing NOK 3.1 bln -Statoil

OSLO Dec 5 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Monday its fast-track development of the Visund North oil and gas field in the North Sea was expected to cost 3.1 billion crowns ($536.60 million).

Recoverable reserves at Visund North are expected to be 29 million barrels of oil equivalents, and to consist mainly of oil. Production is expected to start in the autumn of 2013.

Partners inside the PL120 licence are Statoil (53.2 percent), Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (30.0), France's Total (7.7%) and ConocoPhillips (9.1).

