Statoil: Statfjord C output resumes after shutdown due leak

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
OSLO, March 19 Statoil has resumed full production at its Statfjord C platform in the North Sea after shutting down operations on Thursday due to a toxic gas leak, the company said on Monday.
"Production has been ramping up over the weekend and full production is now resumed," said a company spokesman, adding that the leak point has been sealed off and a faulty flange fixed.
Normal daily output from the installation is 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent.
The leak of hydrogen sulfide gas, which is poisonous and flammable, forced platform personnel to assemble at lifeboat stations on Thursday though the situation was soon brought under control and no evacuation was needed.
The partners in the Statfjord field are Statoil (44.33 percent), Exxon Mobil (21.37 percent), Britain's Centrica (19.13 percent) and ConocoPhillips (15.17 percent).
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.