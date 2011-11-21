Statoil gets stake in Indonesian exploration block

OSLO Nov 21 Norwegian oil group Statoil was awarded an 80 percent working interest and the operatorship in the Halmahera II block, a large offshore oil and gas exploration licence in eastern Indonesia, the company said on Monday.

Toronto-listed Niko Resources will hold the remaining 20 percent. The licence covers an area of more than 8000 square kilometres, it said.

"The Halmahera II licence marks the sixth newly accessed licence in Indonesia during 2011 for Statoil and brings the total number of licences with Statoil interest in Indonesia to eight," Statoil said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)