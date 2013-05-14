版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 14日 星期二 23:11 BJT

BP says is subject to European Commission investigation

LONDON May 14 BP said on Tuesday it is one of the companies being investigated by the European Commission.

Major oil companies are being investigated over suspected anti-competitive agreements related to submission of prices to reporting agency Platts.

"We are cooperating fully with the investigation and unable to comment further at this time," the company said in a statement.
