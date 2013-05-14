版本:
European authorities probe Shell trading, Platts

LONDON May 14 European authorities are investigating trading activities of Royal Dutch Shell, the oil major said on Tuesday, and pricing agency Platts also confirmed a review by the European Commission.

"We can confirm that Shell companies are currently assisting the European Commission in an enquiry into trading activities," a Shell spokesman said after rival Statoil said its offices had been searched.

Platts said "the European Commission has undertaken a review at its premises in London this morning in relation to the Platts price-assessment process. Platts is cooperating fully with the European Commission's review".
