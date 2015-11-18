Statoil to decide on Snorre 2040 development concept next autumn

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STAVANGER, Norway Nov 18 Norway's Statoil will decide next autumn on how to upgrade the Snorre oil and gas field in the North Sea, a company executive said on Wednesday.
The Snorre 2040 extension project, which has been estimated to cost $4 billion, has previously been postponed as Statoil sought to bring down the price of developments.
"Right now we are working... to have a concept decision next fall," Statoil Senior Vice President of Operations South, Mette Halvorsen Ottoey, told an energy conference.
"We are doing everything we can to look at the costs at that one (platform), and we are also considering if there might be a solution to use subsea," she added.
The Snorre upgrade has been estimated to yield an additional 300 million barrels of oil, Statoil has previously said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.