Statoil and ExxonMobil win Irish oil licenses

OSLO, March 2 Oil majors Statoil and
ExxonMobil have been awarded six options to search for
oil and gas offshore Ireland in the country's latest licensing
round, Statoil said on Wednesday.
The two firms each hold 50-percent stakes in all the
acreage. Statoil will have four operatorships, while ExxonMobil
will have the remaining two.
Work on the licenses is for the time being limited to
carrying out seismic surveys during 2016 and 2017, with the
option to drill at a later stage depending on the analysis of
the data, Statoil said.
"This supports Statoil's exploration strategy of early
access at scale and enables us to apply the exploration
knowledge and experience we have gained globally and
specifically on the conjugate margin offshore Newfoundland," the
company added.
