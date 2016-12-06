版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 15:40 BJT

Statoil to drill for oil offshore Mexico in 2018 at earliest

OSLO Dec 6 Statoil could drill its first well in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico in 2018 at the earliest, its exploration chief told Reuters on Tuesday.

Statoil on Monday was awarded oil exploration acreage offshore Mexico in partnership with BP and Total . (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐