UPDATE 1-Statoil to drill offshore Mexico in 2018 at earliest

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds quotes, detail)
OSLO Dec 6 Statoil could drill its first well in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico in 2018 at the earliest, its exploration chief told Reuters on Tuesday.
Statoil on Monday was awarded oil exploration acreage offshore Mexico in partnership with BP and Total .
The companies won stakes in blocks 1 and 3 in the Salina Basin in Mexico's first round of deepwater exploration tenders, with a committment to drill one well in each block.
"I would say not earlier than in 2018," Statoil exploration chief Tim Dodson told Reuters when asked when the company could begin to drill offshore Mexico.
"We need to do more detailed mapping before deciding where to drill. This is truly a frontier area."
He declined to comment on Statoil's global drilling campaign for 2017, as the company has so far only publically confirmed plans to drill some five wells in the Barents Sea. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.