版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 26日 星期三 16:43 BJT

Statoil wins deepwater oil license off Myanmar

OSLO, March 26 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has a won a license to explore for oil and gas in a deepwater block offshore Myanmar together with U.S. major ConocoPhillips, the Asian country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The other winners in the licensing round include Royal Dutch Shell, Eni and Total. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐