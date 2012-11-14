New Issue- Statoil sells $2 bln notes in 3 parts

Nov 14 Statoil ASA on Wednesday sold $2 billion of senior notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Statoil Petroleum AS. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: STATOIL TRANCHE 1 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 1.2 PCT MATURITY 01/17/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.885 FIRST PAY 01/17/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.223 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/21/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 60 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.1 BLN COUPON 2.45 PCT MATURITY 01/17/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.676 FIRST PAY 01/17/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 2.486 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/21/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 11/23/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 111.218 FIRST PAY 05/23/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 3.622 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/21/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS