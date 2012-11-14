版本:
New Issue- Statoil sells $2 bln notes in 3 parts

Nov 14 Statoil ASA on Wednesday sold $2
billion of senior notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The notes are guaranteed by Statoil Petroleum AS.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Goldman
Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: STATOIL

TRANCHE 1
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 1.2 PCT     MATURITY    01/17/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.885   FIRST PAY   01/17/2013
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 1.223 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/21/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 60 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.1 BLN    COUPON 2.45 PCT    MATURITY    01/17/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.676   FIRST PAY   01/17/2013
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 2.486 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/21/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 90 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
       
TRANCHE 3
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 4.25 PCT    MATURITY    11/23/2041   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 111.218  FIRST PAY   05/23/2013
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 3.622 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/21/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 90 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

