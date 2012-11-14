New Issue- Statoil sells $2 bln notes in 3 parts

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 Statoil ASA on Wednesday sold $2 billion of senior notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Statoil Petroleum AS. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: STATOIL TRANCHE 1 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 1.2 PCT MATURITY 01/17/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.885 FIRST PAY 01/17/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.223 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/21/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 60 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.1 BLN COUPON 2.45 PCT MATURITY 01/17/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.676 FIRST PAY 01/17/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 2.486 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/21/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 11/23/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 111.218 FIRST PAY 05/23/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 3.622 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/21/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).