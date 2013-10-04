Statoil's Oseberg Delta 2 field production start slightly delayed

OSLO Oct 4 Production at Statoil's
small Oseberg Delta 2 field in the Norwegian North Sea expected
to start in the first-quarter of 2015, later than earlier plans
for the fourth quarter of 2014, the oil ministry said on Friday.
Statoil and its license partners plan to spend
around 8 billion crowns ($1.34 billion) to develop the project,
near the much larger Oseberg field, above earlier plans for 7.4
billion crowns, the ministry added.
Oseberg Delta 2, estimated to contain 77 million barrels of
oil equivalent, represents the second phase of the development
of the Delta structure that was put into production in 2008.
Statoil holds a 49.3 percent stake while other shareholders
include Norwegian state holding firm Petoro (33.6 percent),
Total (14.7 percent), and ConocoPhillips (2.4
percent).