Statoil and partners to spend $1.3 bln to develop Oseberg Delta field

OSLO May 30 Norway's Statoil and its
license partners will spend 7.4 billion crowns ($1.26 billion)
to develop Oseberg Delta, a small field adjoining the Oseberg
oil and gas field in the North Sea, the oil ministry said on
Thursday.
Oseberg Delta is estimated to contain 77 million barrels of
oil equivalent and to start production in the fourth quarter of
2014, the ministry said based on Statoil's development plan.
The partners in the Oseberg field are Statoil, with a stake
of 49.30 percent, Total with 14.70 percent,
ConocoPhillips with 33.60 percent and Norwegian
state-owned firm Petoro with 33.60 percent.