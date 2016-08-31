Statoil renewables chief: aims to cut offshore wind cost by 40 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* Statoil's renewable energy chief Irene Rummelhoff made the following statements at the ONS oil and energy conference on Wednesday:
* "Over the last few years we have invested NOK 20 billion ($2.40 billion) in profitable renewable investments. So we are putting real money into this with the ambition to build a new growth leg for Statoil."
* "We are positioned in the two largest offshore wind markets in the world, the UK and Germany."
* "Our projects have the ability to power up over one million households in UK and Germany."
* "We are working extremely hard to get the cost down and we think it has a better cost reduction potential than onshore wind."
* "The potential of bigger turbines offshore ... brings the cost down. The scale potential is also much bigger."
* "So we see a bright future for cost reduction potential on offshore wind projects. We have a clear road-map to get it down by 40 percent from today's levels and when we get there it will be highly competitive."
* "The most attractive markets going forward will be in northern Europe but also in the U.S. There are some very interesting projects coming up both in California and on Hawaii." ($1 = 8.3374 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.