Schlumberger wins Statoil Mariner contract

OSLO Dec 19 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
has awarded an integrated drilling and well services
contract for its Mariner field in the British sector of the
North Sea to Schlumberger, it said on Friday.
"A total of 22 drilling and well services are included in
the scope, including a logistics support responsibility that
goes beyond the normal scope for similar Statoil contracts,"
Statoil said.
The contract will start in January and it has a duration of
four years, plus options for several additional four-year
periods.
The $7 billion Mariner field is expected to start up in 2017
and it has 250 million barrels of oil equivalents in reserves.
Plateau production is seen at around 55,000 barrels per day.
Financial details were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Stine Jacobsen)