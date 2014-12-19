Schlumberger wins Statoil Mariner contract

OSLO Dec 19 Norwegian energy firm Statoil has awarded an integrated drilling and well services contract for its Mariner field in the British sector of the North Sea to Schlumberger, it said on Friday.

"A total of 22 drilling and well services are included in the scope, including a logistics support responsibility that goes beyond the normal scope for similar Statoil contracts," Statoil said.

The contract will start in January and it has a duration of four years, plus options for several additional four-year periods.

The $7 billion Mariner field is expected to start up in 2017 and it has 250 million barrels of oil equivalents in reserves. Plateau production is seen at around 55,000 barrels per day.

