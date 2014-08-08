Schlumberger wins $185 mln Statoil drilling contract

BRIEF-Marcato Capital urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its nominees to co's board - SEC filing
* Marcato Capital Management says urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees to co's board - SEC filing
OSLO Aug 8 Norwegian energy firm Statoil awarded Schlumberger a 1.15 billion crown ($185 million) two-year contract to provide integrated drilling services for several major fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.
Services will include the delivery of directional drilling, measurement while drilling, logging while drilling and mud logging services at Gullfaks, Gullfaks Satellites, Snorre, Statfjord, Tordis/Vigdis, and Visund fields. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Marcato Capital Management says urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees to co's board - SEC filing
* Microvision awarded development and supply contract for laser beam scanning system by a leading technology company
April 20 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc said on Thursday it had launched a new wireless card reader in the United States.