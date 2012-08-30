Statoil looking for more U.S. share acreage

OSLO Aug 30 Norway's Statoil is
looking to pick up more shale acreage in the United States even
though it nearly has all the assets it needs to meet its 2020
production plans, a top official said on Thursday.
"We are all the time looking to pick up more acreage,"
Torstein Hole, senior vice president for U.S. onshore
activities, said.
"We prioritize acquisitions in areas where we are already
present. But we are also looking for new plays where we can
acquire acreage and that will most likely come from immature
plays where we have a lower cost of entry," he told Reuters on
the sidelines of an industry forum.
Statoil produces shale oil and gas in the Eagle Ford basin
in Texas, the Bakken area in Montana and North Dakota, and the
Marcellus area mostly in New York.
Statoil aims to lift its North American production to
500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020 from less than
100,000 in 2011, with around 300,000 of that coming from onshore
operations. The rest would come from the Gulf of Mexico, where
Statoil is already producing.
"We think we have the asset base that will form the basis
for this but it's quite ambitions, and these are ambitions so we
are not guiding on that," Hole said.
"We have to develop technology and cut costs and be clever
in how we operate, so it's not a done deal."
Hole added that the 2020 figure included mostly acreage
already held by Statoil and only a small fraction was based on
future exploration hopes.