Statoil looking for more U.S. share acreage

OSLO Aug 30 Norway's Statoil is looking to pick up more shale acreage in the United States even though it nearly has all the assets it needs to meet its 2020 production plans, a top official said on Thursday.

"We are all the time looking to pick up more acreage," Torstein Hole, senior vice president for U.S. onshore activities, said.

"We prioritize acquisitions in areas where we are already present. But we are also looking for new plays where we can acquire acreage and that will most likely come from immature plays where we have a lower cost of entry," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry forum.

Statoil produces shale oil and gas in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas, the Bakken area in Montana and North Dakota, and the Marcellus area mostly in New York.

Statoil aims to lift its North American production to 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020 from less than 100,000 in 2011, with around 300,000 of that coming from onshore operations. The rest would come from the Gulf of Mexico, where Statoil is already producing.

"We think we have the asset base that will form the basis for this but it's quite ambitions, and these are ambitions so we are not guiding on that," Hole said.

"We have to develop technology and cut costs and be clever in how we operate, so it's not a done deal."

Hole added that the 2020 figure included mostly acreage already held by Statoil and only a small fraction was based on future exploration hopes.