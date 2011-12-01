UPDATE 1-Statoil looking for more Texas shale - executive

HOUSTON Dec 1 Norway's Statoil ASA would like to add to its acreage position in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas as it looks to grow its unconventional oil and gas position in North America, an executive said on Thursday.

"We are still looking in the Eagle Ford," said Helge Haldorsen, head of North American Strategy for Statoil. "We want to cash in on the learning curve."

Statoil already has a stake in the Marcellus shale gas field with Chesapeake Energy Corp in the northeastern U.S. and owns acreage in the Eagle Ford together with Canada's Talisman Energy Inc .

In October, Statoil agreed to pay $4.4 billion for Brigham Exploration Co to boost its unconventional energy resources in the United States, one of its key growth areas.