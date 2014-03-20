Statoil says may delay investment decision at Snorre field

OSLO, March 20 Norway's Statoil may
delay an investment decision on increasing recovery of oil and
gas at major North Sea field Snorre as it seeks to bring costs
down after a tax hike last year, a senior company executive said
on Thursday.
Statoil and partners planned to install a new platform at
the field that would enable to extract an extra 240 million
barrels of oil.
The choice of platform was supposed to be decided in the
first quarter of next year, followed by an investment decision
at a later time.
"We have to revisit the project, look at concepts and make a
new evaluation," Chief Financial Officer Torgrim Reitan told
reporters on the margins of an oil conference.
The executive said "it was too early to say" whether an
investment decision could be taken in 2015.
Statoil has already put on hold the development of its $15.5
billion Johan Castberg oilfield in the Arctic due to higher
costs in the oil sector and higher taxes.
The partners in the Snorre field include Statoil, ExxonMobil
, Idemitsu, Total, Core Energy, RWE
Dea and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)