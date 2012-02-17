版本:
2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Statoil finds natural gas offshore Tanzania

OSLO Feb 17 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has encountered indications of natural gas in a "good quality reservoir" in the Zafarani-1 well in Block 2 offshore Tanzania, it said on Friday.

The firm added that it was too early to give any indication on the size and commerciality of the find.

Statoil holds 65 percent of the bloc while ExxonMobil has the remaining 35 percent.

