Statoil finds natural gas offshore Tanzania

BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $0.97
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
OSLO Feb 17 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has encountered indications of natural gas in a "good quality reservoir" in the Zafarani-1 well in Block 2 offshore Tanzania, it said on Friday.
The firm added that it was too early to give any indication on the size and commerciality of the find.
Statoil holds 65 percent of the bloc while ExxonMobil has the remaining 35 percent.
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
* 2017 installation guidance range of approximately 150-155 new systems
* Q4 revenue $395.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.6 million