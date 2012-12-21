Statoil makes another gas discovery off Tanzania

OSLO Dec 21 Norwegian energy firm Statoil made another natural gas discovery in the Lavani-2 epxplorationa and appraisal well in Tanzania, the company said on Friday.

"Statoil and its co-venturer ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Tanzania Limited will announce updated total volumes in Block 2 next year," it said in a statement.

"An increase in the upside potential of the Block is expected following further evaluations of the well," it added.