Norway's Troll A gas flowing at 33 pct capacity

TROLL A PLATFORM North Sea - Oct 13 Norway's Troll A natural gas platform is running at a third of capacity, or 40 million cubic metres per day, operator Statoil said on Thursday.

Statoil's Troll A gas production can turn out as much as 120 million cubic metres per day, officials said.

The partners in the Troll field, Norway's largest, are Statoil (30.58 percent), Shell (RDSa.L) (8.10 percent), ConocoPhillips (1.62 percent), Total (3.69 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (56 percent). (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Keiron Henderson)