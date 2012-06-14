Statoil makes "high-impact" discovery offshore Tanzania

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
OSLO, June 14 Norwegian oil company Statoil and partner ExxonMobil have made a large gas discovery in the Statoil-operated Block 2 licence in Tanzania, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The new high-impact discovery has a preliminary resource estimate of 3 trillion cubic feet of gas in place.
"The result from Lavani, which is only 16 kilometres south of our recent Zafarani discovery, confirms the high potential in Block 2. We are also pleased to announce that the recently drilled Zafarani sidetrack added another 1 Tcf of gas in place", Statoil said in a comment.
The Lavani discovery is the seventh high-impact discovery made by Statoil over the last 14 months, the company added.
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.