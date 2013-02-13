Statoil drills dry well in North Sea

OSLO Feb 13 Statoil has drilled a dry well about nine kilometres northeast of the Grane field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday.

The well is the 13th exploration well in production licence 169.

Operator Statoil has a 57-percent stake in the licence, while partners Exxon Mobil has 13 percent and state-owned Petoro has 30 percent.