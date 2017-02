New Issue-Statoil ASA sells $1.75 bln of notes in 3 parts

Nov 16 Statoil ( STL.OL ) ASA on Wednesday sold $1.75 billion of three-part senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: STATOIL ASA TRANCHE 1 AMT $650 MLN COUPON 1.80 PCT MATURITY 11/23/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.838 FIRST PAY 5/23/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.834 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.15 PCT MATURITY 1/23/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.83 FIRST PAY 7/23/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 3.17 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 117 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 11/23/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 5/23/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 4.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS