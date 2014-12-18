SG CEO say Europe, Russia have common interest in Ukraine solution

TORONTO Dec 18 Europe, Russia and the Ukraine have a common interest in finding a solution to the region's recent problems and Russia should be viewed as part of Europe, the chief executive of Societe Generale said on Thursday.

"Just keep in mind that Russia is part of Europe," he told a business audience in Toronto. "From a political point of view and from an economic point of view, really ... Europe, Ukraine, Russia have a common interest to find a solution."

The French bank booked a 525 million euro writedown this year on the value of its Russian unit, Rosbank, after months of political crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Diane Craft)