SocGen to reduce France staff by 420 under savings plan

PARIS, Sept 21 Societe Generale, France's second-biggest listed bank, said on Monday it plans to reduce staff in France by 420, as part of a 850 million savings plan for 2015-2017.

The plan, sent to unions for discussion, envisages reduction of 190 jobs in finance, human resources and communications via voluntary departures and of 230 jobs in its global banking and investor solutions unit via non-renewal of expiring contracts.

SocGen employed 51,794 in France, according to 2014 annual report. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love)