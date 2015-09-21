UPDATE 1-SocGen to cut 420 staff in France under savings plan

(Adds details, quote, background)

PARIS, Sept 21 Societe Generale plans to cut 420 staff in France as part of a drive to save 850 million euros ($950.8 million) between 2015 and 2017, the French bank said on Monday.

Banks across Europe are reviewing their workforce numbers with the aim of cutting costs as lending margins are squeezed. Societe Generale is also seeking to respond to rising regulatory costs and technological challenges.

The plan, which SocGen sent to unions for discussion, would cut 190 jobs in finance, human resources and communications via voluntary departures and 230 jobs in its global banking and investor solutions unit through non-renewal of expiring contracts.

The bank declined to comment on its plans outside France. SocGen employed 51,794 people in France, according to its 2014 annual report.

SocGen announced in August its plan to carve a further 850 million euros in savings from its cost base by the end of 2017 in addition to the 900 million it is on course to make by the end of this year.

"Besides improving internal operations and customer services, the aim is to contribute to the additional 850 million euros in savings by the end of 2017 to control ... costs," the bank told Reuters in an email.

The savings plan would give SocGen flexibility to finance investments and adapt to regulatory changes, it added.

Other banks, such as Italy's UniCredit and Britain's Barclays, plan to cut thousands of jobs, sources have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love and Adrian Croft)