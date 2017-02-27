MOVES-SocGen names Rajat Kohli head of global markets for India

Feb 27 Societe Generale said on Monday it appointed Rajat Kohli as head of global markets for India.

Kohli, who has more than 14 years of experience, is charged with developing SocGen's markets activities, including derivatives, foreign exchange and INR products, in the country.

Kohli, based in Mumbai, will replace Gopal Bhattacharya. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)