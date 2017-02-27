MOVES-SocGen names Rajat Kohli head of global markets for India

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
Feb 27 Societe Generale said on Monday it appointed Rajat Kohli as head of global markets for India.
Kohli, who has more than 14 years of experience, is charged with developing SocGen's markets activities, including derivatives, foreign exchange and INR products, in the country.
Kohli, based in Mumbai, will replace Gopal Bhattacharya. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals