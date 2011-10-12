CORRECTED - BUY OR SELL-Did STEC lose steam or is it taking a breather?

(Adds dropped words to correct paragraph 10)

NEW YORK Oct 12 STEC Inc's STEC.O efforts to regain investor confidence hinges on the upcoming launch of its cheaper flash drives for big businesses and its ability to compete with an onslaught of new rivals entering the market.

The stock of STEC, the leader in flash drive storage, has lost nearly 60 percent of its market value this year because of investor concerns that the company is losing its grip on the dominant position it enjoys.

Flash drives, or solid state drives (SSDs), are increasingly being used in devices ranging from high performance servers to personal computers and tablets because they are faster and more power efficient than traditional hard disk drives.

STEC had warned that it is facing fierce competition from newer rivals and has forecast an uncharacteristically weak third-quarter.

Will the new competition take down STEC from the No. 1 position or will it bounce back?

BUMPY ROAD AHEAD

Semiconductor companies such as Micron Technology (MU.O) and Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), as well as hard disk drive suppliers like Hitachi GST, have already qualified and shipped SSDs to STEC's top customers.

But flash memory maker SanDisk Corp's SNDK.O recent acquisition of privately held Pliant and Seagate's strategic alliance with Samsung Semiconductor complicate the picture for a third-party enterprise SSD supplier like STEC.

"The sentiment has turned negative. They were the market leader with about 100 percent market share in enterprise, but it was only a matter of time before competitors came in," Merriman Capital analyst Kaushik Roy said.

Auriga analyst Kevin Hunt estimates that about 110 companies are looking to enter this business in the near term.

Vertically integrated NAND and hard disk drive suppliers have several competitive advantages over STEC, including silicon system and firmware expertise, quicker time-to-market and significant pricing power, said Wedbush Securities analyst Betsy Van Hees.

STEC, which counts EMC Corp, Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) unit Hitachi Data Systems and IBM (IBM.N) as customers, has a weak value-momentum (Val-Mo) score of 10, on a rising 1-100 scale, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Val-Mo score is an aggregation of valuation trends and analysts' thinking on a stock.

Currently, many of STEC'S top customers get their SSDs solely from the company, but that is expected to change in the next three years, resulting in pricing pressure on STEC, according to Hunt, who has a "sell" rating on the stock.

Hunt added that STEC'S margins are likely to deteriorate substantially as competition moves this segment toward a commodity category.

EMC, STEC's largest customer, has already started to dual source its SSD requirements to coax a better price out of STEC, for instance.

"STEC's early success in the SSD market was driven by EMC's EMC.N usage of STEC's products," Benchmark analyst Gary Mobley said. "Now, EMC is more concerned about lowering the cost of SSDs, and as a result, has begun to favor lower-cost drives provided by suppliers other than STEC."

SMOOTH EDGES

According to other analysts, however, the outlook for the SSD industry is very robust, representing the biggest secular growth opportunity for enterprise products today.

The use of flash memory in enterprise infrastructure solves the bottle neck problem of long lag times resulting from data being rendered very slowly by traditional hard drives.

Merriman Capital's Roy contends that although new rivals will fight to take market share from STEC, most of them won't be able to attack STEC's position in the enterprise segment. Most rivals are going after the consumer market -- SSDs used in PCs and tablets -- which is a high-volume but low-margin business.

"It's still a difficult technology. It's still a voodoo technology," he said. "The others are coming from behind and if STEC can continue to maintain that lead it will have the competitive edge."

Roy has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Analysts expect STEC's upcoming line of flash drives to put it back on the growth track in terms of performance and pricing since they will be much cheaper and more widely used than flash drives current on the market.

"You will see a bump in revenue as those new products start to ramp," Roy said.

However, the new technology will take some time to come to market and it remains to be seen whether investors will be patient enough to wait for the revenue bump.

Analysts also think that STEC is a likely takeover candidate for bigger companies like Seagate Technology Plc (STX.O).

"A large company like Seagate can buy them and use their technology right away. They have OEM channel relationships and they can bring the product to the entry level consumer product," Roy said. (Additional reporting Himank Sharma in Bangalore)