Western Digital to buy Stec for about $340 mln

BRIEF-Exxon eyes Brazil expansion - WSJ
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter
June 24 Hard drive maker Western Digital Corp said it would buy solid-state drive maker Stec Inc for about $340 million in cash.
The offer of $6.85 per share represents a 91 percent premium to Stec's closing share price on Friday.
TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Nova Scotia's Chief Executive Brian Porter defended the bank's record on sales practices, following recent media reports, at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.