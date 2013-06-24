版本:
Western Digital to buy Stec for about $340 mln

June 24 Hard drive maker Western Digital Corp said it would buy solid-state drive maker Stec Inc for about $340 million in cash.

The offer of $6.85 per share represents a 91 percent premium to Stec's closing share price on Friday.

