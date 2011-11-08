UPDATE 1-STEC forecasts weak Q4, shares fall

(Follows alerts)

* Sees Q4 adj EPS breakeven-loss $0.02 vs est. $0.11

* Sees Q4 rev $55-$57 mln vs est. $72.5 mln

* Q3 adj EPS $0.14 vs est. $0.10

* Q3 rev $72.5 mln vs est. $70.7 mln

* Shares fall 23 percent

Nov 8 STEC Inc forecast a weak fourth quarter as it sees lower adoption of solid-state drives (SSD) by enterprises, sending its shares down as much as 23 percent after the bell.

For the fourth quarter, the flash memory storage products maker expects to post results ranging from breakeven to a loss of 2 cents a share on revenue of $55-$57 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 11 cents a share on revenue of $72.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter earnings from continuing operations came in at $4.8 million or 9 cents a share, compared with $13.6 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 14 cents a share from continuing operations.

Revenue fell about 16 percent to $72.5 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 10 cents a share on revenue of $70.7 million.

Shares of the company were down at $9.83 in extended trade. They closed at $11.70 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)