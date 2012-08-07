Stec 2nd-qtr sales drop

Aug 7 Solid state drive maker Stec Inc's quarterly revenue fell about 51 percent to $40.7 million as it lost market share.

For the second quarter, the company recorded a loss of $49.6 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with a profit of $9.7 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the company closed at $7.52 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.