Stec 2nd-qtr sales drop

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market
* Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market
Aug 7 Solid state drive maker Stec Inc's quarterly revenue fell about 51 percent to $40.7 million as it lost market share.
For the second quarter, the company recorded a loss of $49.6 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with a profit of $9.7 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Shares of the company closed at $7.52 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
* Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market
* Cotiviti announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations excluding items