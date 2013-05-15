Banks pull out of EU steel sector, firms seek alternative funds

* Companies rely more on debt factoring, funds loans
* Big players forced to sell assets
* China expected to spend less on steel
By Silvia Antonioli and Tessa Walsh
LONDON, May 15 Banks are withdrawing from
Europe's troubled steel sector, putting the survival of even
some of the most established industry players at risk and
forcing companies to seek alternative funding sources.
Austerity measures to reduce debt in the EU has crimped
construction and manufacturing in the region, battering steel
demand.
Now, the financial sector's reluctance to lend to the steel
industry is threatening billions of euros of existing loans, as
well as future funding, sources said this week.
Stemcor, the world's largest independent steel trader, has
given way to the darkening outlook, as expectations for pickup
in 2013 have so far failed to materialize.
Having failed to refinance an $850 million loan the company
is now seeking a standstill agreement with banks under which
banks agree not to ask for repayment and work with the company
to restructure the debt or extend its maturity. ID:nL6N0DQ37V]
This follows the collapse of smaller steel players such as
traders Balli and Carbofer, which were also starved of funds,
and comes as Spanish producer Celsa heads towards restructuring
according to advisers and Ukranian producer Industrial Union of
Donbass continues debt restructuring
talks.
Celsa could not immediately be reached for comment.
As there is little hope of a prompt recovery for steel,
which is a key indicator of industrial activity, things are
likely to get even tougher.
"Getting funds will be the main problem for steel companies
in the next few years. Banks are trying to reduce their
exposure...if not to get out altogether," said Massimo Bolfo,
chairman of steel trading firm Trasteel.
"They have told us clearly they still like base metals and
raw materials, but today steel is not sexy."
Trasteel recently cut jobs and hired a new chief financial
officer, whose main role will be to "seek more creative ways" to
get financing, Bolfo said.
Others in the market are looking at ways to keep their
business afloat.
German special steel producer Schmolz + Bickenbach is
seeking an equity injection.
Russian Tycoon Viktor Vekselberg, owner of industrial group
Renova, has offered to inject 350 million euros into the firm,
which may attract rival offers of fresh equity from aggressive
distressed funds including Oaktree Capital Management.
Shareholders however seem unhappy with this solution which would
dilute their equity stake.
Other firms said they are relying more on loans from
insurance companies to minimize their credit risk, or direct
lending from credit funds although the interest margins and fees
they charge are much higher than the banks.
Debt factoring, where companies sell invoices to a third
party at a discount, has also become more popular as a financing
option.
Companies such as Spanish stainless steel maker Acerinox <
ACX.MC> are using it in an effort to reduce working capital and
keep debt under control.
TIP OF THE ICEBERG
The financing issues are not dogging only medium and small
companies.
Highlighting the deep crisis in European steel, India's Tata
Steel, Europe's second largest steel producer, this week booked
a $1.6 billion impairment charge to reflect the weak market
conditions in Europe.
Other regions are also having a bumpy ride.
Overcapacity, even in top consumer China, which has been
churning out almost half of the world's annual production of 1.5
billion tonnes a year, has reached alarming levels.
As China reaches a more mature phase of its development it
will spend a smaller portion of its GDP on steel, while demand
for other metals such as copper, used intensively in later
stages of development, should perform better, according to Citi
analysts Mike Flitton and Tom O'Hara.
"Underlying demand does not appear to back up record levels
of steel output- marginal producers in China have been making
negative cash margins since the beginning of the year, which
will clearly impact finances," O'Hara said.