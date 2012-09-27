Brazil ends probe into steel dumping by 5 countries

* Evidence found of dumping, but didn't hurt local mills
* CSN urged the probe with support of Arcelor, Usiminas
* Australia, China, S. Korea, India, Mexico implicated
SAO PAULO, Sept 27 The Brazilian government
closed an investigation Thursday into the dumping of flat steel
products by five countries after finding that the practice did
not hurt local mills.
The probe, which local steelmaker CSN filed with
an Industry and Trade Ministry body in October 2010, had sought
evidence that exports of rolled and zinc-coated flat products
from Australia, South Korea, China, India and Mexico were
entering the Brazilian market at prices below production costs.
CSN, the nation's second-largest producer of flat steel
products, had the support of larger rival Usiminas
and the local unit of ArcelorMittal, the world's
biggest steelmaker, to push for the investigation.
In December 2010, the ministry body known as Decom, an
acronym for Commercial Defense Department, began to look into
the allegations.
"Even as the investigation has found evidence of the
existence of dumping in exports of coated flat steel products
from Australia, China, India and Mexico, it didn't come to the
conclusion that the domestic steel industry was affected by that
as a result," Decom said, according to a report in the
government gazette on Thursday.
The decision comes amid aggressive steps by President Dilma
Rousseff to shield local manufacturers that are losing domestic
market share to foreign competitors. Some of those measures
included tax and interest-rate reductions, greater access to
state-sponsored subsidized funding, and hikes in import tariffs
for over 100 different goods.
Evidence showed that imports of coil and similar products
did not affect the already strong market position of local
steelmakers in Brazil. In the decision, Decom cited a local
steel distributor which resorted to imports from some of those
countries because CSN, which has almost full control of the
domestic coil market, tightened payment deadlines.
Some of the foreign companies mentioned in the probe include
Dongbu Steel, Union Steel and Hyundai
Hysco from South Korea, the Mexican unit of South Korea's Posco
, China's Baosteel, and Australia's Bluescope Steel
.
For decades, prices of local steel products enjoyed premiums
of as much as 35 percent over international prices as government
tax breaks and high tariffs curbed demand for imported bars,
rods, hot-rolled coil and plates.
But the phasing out of price premiums, which began to take
place at the time CSN requested the investigation, plunged some
local mills into their worst crisis in years.
Steelmakers in Brazil have been grappling this decade with
global steel overcapacity and weak prices, a strong local
currency and a domestic output glut that makes it harder to
export excess production.