中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 01:30 BJT

Brazil steel output seen falling this year, IABr says

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 27 Production of raw and rolled steel is expected to decline 1.1 percent this year, the group representing steelmakers said on Tuesday.

