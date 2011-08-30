CORRECTED - (OFFICIAL)-Brazil 2011 steel output forecast slashed 8 pct

(The institute officially corrects its estimate of steel
exports in paragraph six to 12.2 million tonnes)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 30 Brazil's steel output is
seen at 36.3 million tonnes in 2011, down 8 percent from the
previous forecast of 39.4 million tonnes, the Brazilian Steel
Institute said on Tuesday.
Brazil's economy has started to show clear signs of slowing
in recent months as higher interest rates, restraint on
government spending and a slowing global economy take their
toll on gross domestic product.
The country grew at an unsustainable rate of 7.5 percent in
2010 and was expected to grow at under 4 percent this year.
Local steel companies are also struggling with high iron
ore prices and competition from imports that have become
increasing cheap due to the strength of the Brazilian real
BRBY.
Output of steel this year will still be up 10.5 percent
from 2010 levels, the institute's latest projections showed.
Brazilian steel exports were expected to reach 12.2 million
tonnes this year, while imports were seen at 3.4 million
tonnes, the institute said.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Reese Ewing;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)