REFILE-Factbox-Major steel output cuts in Europe

LONDON Jan 20 European steelmakers have announced several production cuts in the face of weaker demand, and more furnaces are likely to be idled in coming months.

Some producers have announced restarts and even an expansion, but curtailments are likely to dominate as consumers prefer to run down their stocks in an uncertain economic environment.

Below are some details of the major steel cutbacks, or related announcements, along with limited restarts in Europe:

CUTBACKS

ARCELORMITTAL

On Oct. 21, ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel, said it would temporarily close a blast furnace at its plant in Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, due to weaker steel demand in Europe. It said the furnace would restart as soon as market conditions allowed.

At the end of September, it said it would halt production at its plant in Sestao, Spain during November and December. In January, however, it extended the closure, saying it did not forecast a market improvement in the South of Europe that would allow a restart in the first months of 2012.

The complex includes two electric arc furnaces and seven rolling mills and has a capacity of 1.8 million tonnes of hot rolled steel coils and 600,000 tonnes of pickled coils per year.

At the end of September, ArcelorMittal said it would idle an electric arc furnace and some steel production lines at its long carbon steel mill in Madrid on weak demand.

It then announced in January that it will prolong the closure of the Madrid plant for an indefinite period due to continued weakness in demand.

In October the company shut blast furnace No. 1 at its plant in Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany and a second blast furnace at its Florange plant due to weak demand. .

On Sept. 27, it announced it would idle the electric arc furnace and cut some steel re-rolling lines at its Schifflange and Rodange plants in Luxembourg due to poor demand from the construction sector.

The steelmaker announced in June a temporary output stoppage during Q4 at its plant in Liege, Belgium. On Oct. 12 it said it had decided to shut for good its two blast furnaces near Liege in part due to the worsening economic situation.

In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel, of which 37 percent was in Western Europe and 11 percent in Central and Eastern Europe.

CELSA

In October, Spanish steelmaker Celsa said it was considering cutting production at some European steel plants in the next few months in response to apparent lower consumption.

The firm, the seventh largest steelmaker in Europe, was operating at an average capacity of 70 percent in Spain and France and slightly more in the rest of Europe by the end of 2011.

SALZGITTER

On Sept. 29 Germany's second largest steelmaker, Salzgitter AG, said it would cut flat steel production by 10 percent, or roughly 300,000 tonnes, in 2011. The company said some flat steel production had been cut already in Q3, with therest to come in Q4.

On Oct. 12 it said it was still producing liquid steel at full capacity, but added it was "constantly monitoring the production situation."

SSAB

Sweden's SSAB told Reuters it had yet to restart one of its three blast furnaces in Sweden, which it shut temporarily in summer 2011 for relining. The steelmaker is running just below 70 percent of its total production capacity of 3.7 million tonnes per year.

On Oct. 12 the company said it would produce less ordinary steel and more products such as quenched and tempered steel as niche grades are more resistant to economic slowdown.

TATA STEEL

Tata, the world's No. 7 steelmaker, announced in December it would mothball a hot strip mill at its Llanwern site in Newport, south Wales on weak demand for steel and a poor economic outlook.

The company had already cut production capacity from 85-90 percent in the first half 2011 to 80-85 percent in the second half.

In September, 2011, Tata Steel's European unit, Corus, shut down one of its four blast furnaces in Scunthorpe. Another blast furnace at the site was idled a few years ago on a long-term basis, while the two remaining furnaces are currently operating.

Tata Steel Europe is the second largest steel producer in Europe with an annual capacity of 18 million tonnes.

THYSSENKRUPP

ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, brought forward planned maintenance at blast furnace 9 in Duisburg, Germany, due to a decline in steel flat products orders. The works started at the beginning of January and will take about five months to complete, it said.

The blast furnace has a capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day of steel or almost 2 million tonnes per year.

The company owns three other blast furnaces in Duisburg with capacities of 5,000 tonnes, 10,000 tonnes and 12,000 tonnes a day of crude steel production.

ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe is producing crude steel at about 75 percent of its capacity since January 2012 down from almost 100 percent one year before while hot-rolled mills were working at more than 80 percent of capacity, a spokesman said.

U.S. STEEL

U.S. Steel said in its Q2 2011 results that a blast furnace in Serbia that had been shut for planned maintenance early in the quarter remained idled due to reduced spot market prices and weaker demand.

On Jan. 9 the firm said it would cut back to a four-day working week for the majority of the workforce at its under-performing Serbian unit to reduce costs.

On Dec. 15 the company said it would scale down production at its Slovak unit by cutting one working day a week from January.

VOESTALPINE

Austrian steel products group Voestalpine said it was reducing steel production capacity by 10 percent in fourth quarter 2011 and would decide in January on capacity for the quarters ahead.

RESTARTS AND EXPANSIONS

ARCELORMITTAL

ArcelorMittal restarted at end 2011 a blast furnace in Fos-Sur-Mer, France. It had been idled in December 2010 for repairs.

On Oct. 5 the company said it expected to return to pre-crisis production levels sooner than previously thought in 2011, with a further boost seen for 2012.

METINVEST

On Dec. 6 Ukraine's biggest steel producer Metinvest said it planned to invest about $1 billion in its Yenakiyeve Iron and Steel Works to boost the plant's annual output to 4.5 million tonnes from the current level of 2.7 million.

Metinvest also said it had opened a new blast furnace at Yenakiyeve in eastern Ukraine, which would increase pig iron production to 3.0 million tonnes per year from 1.8 million.

RIVA GROUP

The company restarted blast furnace number 4 at its Ilva plant in Taranto, Italy, in April 2011 after it had been shut for three years. In January after a slight pick-up in demand, it restarted strip mill number 1, which had been idled in October. With four out of its five blast furnaces currently active, Ilva is now running at near full capacity of 11.5 million tonnes per year.

Riva Group was the world's 17th largest steelmaker in 2010 with production of 14 million tonnes.

SAHAVIRIYA STEEL

Thailand's Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI) had initially said it would restart the Teesside Cast Products integrated mill in northeast England in December 2011.

It says the restart will be postponed to an unspecified date as some works still have to be completed due to factors such as unfavourable weather and industrial action. The plant has annual steel slab production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per year.

SSI bought the Teesside operation from Tata Steel in February, 2011. It was mothballed in early 2010 after a consortium of off-takers withdrew from a 10-year supply agreement.