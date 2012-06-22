Deutsche Bank abandons LME steel billet

* Bank supports CME billet, scrap swaps-sources
* LME steel contract under fire for malfunctioning
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, June 22 Deutsche Bank is
moving its steel derivatives business away from the London Metal
Exchange (LME) billet contract to U.S. rival CME Group,
a market source said on Friday, threatening the existence of the
steel futures.
The source said that the German bank "is now supporting the
CME steel swap, including the CME billet and scrap swaps".
Deutsche Bank, which declined to comment, was one of the
main supporters and users of the four-year old LME steel billet
contract. The decision to abandon it comes after problems that
have prompted users to demand an overhaul or creation of a new
product.
The London exchange is going through a transition period
after the Hong Kong stock exchange agreed to buy it for 1.4
billion pounds ($2.2 billion).
This means that the LME will not probably be unable to
implement changes quickly enough to avoid losing business to
other bourses, traders said.
Chris Evans, head of business development at the LME, said
on Friday: "The sale shouldn't have any effect on the running of
the market. We are in a constant dialogue with the market to
ensure the relevance of the contract and we are looking at what
we can do to make improvements.
"Clearly there are many parties involved but we will move as
soon as we can."
CME Group said this week that it plans to launch a U.S.
steel scrap contract to expand its offering of ferrous
derivatives, aiming to cash in on growing interest in price-risk
management in the sector.
Industrial players including Whirlpool, the world's
largest appliance maker, and financial players such as JPMorgan
are keen users of the CME steel swaps and think they
will grow in the future.