June 22 Steel Dynamics Inc on Monday forecast a drop in second-quarter adjusted profit, citing a fall in average selling prices due to steel imports staying higher than anticipated.

The steelmaker said it expected adjusted earnings of 20-24 cents per share for the current quarter, significantly less than the 31 cents per share it earned in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)