UPDATE 1-Steel Dynamics forecasts dip in profit as steel prices stay low

June 22 Steel Dynamics Inc forecast a
drop in second-quarter adjusted profit, citing a fall in average
selling prices due to steel imports staying higher than
anticipated.
The company's shares fell nearly 2 percent to $20.99 in
premarket trading on Monday.
The steelmaker said it expected adjusted earnings of 20-24
cents per share for the current quarter, significantly less than
the 31 cents per share it earned in the same period a year ago.
The dollar's strength over the past few quarters has
left U.S. steelmakers reeling as cheaper imports from China, the
biggest producer of the metal, flood the U.S. market, hurting
prices.
Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker by market
capitalization, also forecast a fall in quarterly profit last
week.
