Steel Dynamics' quarterly profit falls

VANCOUVER Oct 19 U.S. steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which it said was due to a glut of lower-priced imports and higher customer inventories.

The company, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, reported third-quarter net income of $61 million, or 25 cents per share, down 33 percent from $91 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 24 cents, as polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Nick Carey)