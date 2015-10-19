Steel Dynamics' quarterly profit falls

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
VANCOUVER Oct 19 U.S. steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which it said was due to a glut of lower-priced imports and higher customer inventories.
The company, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, reported third-quarter net income of $61 million, or 25 cents per share, down 33 percent from $91 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 24 cents, as polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as investors covered their short positions, but gains were tempered and volume was low as markets remained cautious before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.