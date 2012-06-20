UPDATE 1-India's Jindal looking at coal, iron ore projects-chairman

By Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK, June 20 India's Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) has started looking for alternative coal and iron ore projects to its $2.1 billion Bolivian project after a disagreement with the country's government over power supplies, the company's chairman and managing director told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company has shifted its focus away from Bolivia after giving the government notice to terminate its iron ore and steel investment in the country due to the lack of support from the government.

It is now looking elsewhere in South America, as well as Africa and Australia, Naveen Jindal said in an interview on the sidelines of the AMM Steel Success Strategies conference.

"For the last five years we were so focused on Bolivia that we stopped looking as well, but now we are looking elsewhere. We know we can make it happen elsewhere," he said.

The search for raw materials is also part of the company's aim to raise its raw materials self-sufficiency level to 80-90 percent by 2015. That is up from 70 percent currently.

The project in Bolivia - the country's single largest foreign investment - will be scrapped unless the government offers more support and accepts a smaller version of the original plan due to the smaller than previously expected gas availability, Jindal said.

"If they respond to that favorably, then we can talk. We are keen to do the project, but on fair terms so if they offer one fourth of the amount of gas which they had promised before, they have to realizes that the whole project has to be reconfigured," Jindal said.

According to the contract signed in 2007, Bolivia would supply 10 million cubic metres per day of natural gas, but it is now only offering only a fourth of that volume, Jindal said.

"If they resolve it, we are happy to invest, otherwise there are many other investment options all over the world," he said.

The new version of the project is half the size of the original plans. Investment would be about $1 billion, with annual output of 500,000 tonnes of steel and a million tonnes of direct reduction iron (DRI), a steelmaking raw material.

Iron ore and pellet production however would be broadly unchanged compared with previous plans at about 10 million tonnes and 2-5 million tonnes per year respectively.

The government also needs to address issues with bank guarantees and import taxes on equipment that is being brought in because it's not available locally, Jindal said.