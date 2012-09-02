Deadline passes, union still talks to U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal

* U.S. steelworkers' labor contracts expire at two companies

By Steve James

NEW YORK, Sept 2 The United Steekworkers union (USW) said negotiations with ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, over a new labor contract will continue, after a midnight deadline passed with no agreement.

"There was no lockout (by management) and we have told our members to keep going to work," USW spokesman Tony Montana told Reuters. "We are still talking.

"Negotiations will continue on Sunday," he said, minutes after the union's current labor contract with the Europe-based steelmaker expired at midnight EDT on Saturday (0400 GMT on Sunday).

Montana declined to characterize it as an extension of the deadline.

On Saturday, the USW said in a statement: "We have not taken the strike option off the table, only concluded that now is not the time."

William Steers, a spokesman for ArcelorMittal USA in Chicago, which has made preparations for a possible strike, confirmed both parties agreed to continue negotiations on Sunday. He gave no further details.

The USW was also negotiating a new contract with U.S. Steel Corp and Montana said those talks would also continue after the current contract expired at midnight on Saturday.

Erin DiPietro, a spokeswoman for U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh declined to comment.

On Friday, union leaders were hopeful a new contract would be reached with U.S. Steel before the deadline, but they were less optimistic about ArcelorMittal.

A USW newsletter told members that although the company had backed off some demands, "we remain far apart."

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, which operates steel plants in Indiana, Ohio and several other states, has said it began the process of taking "asset preservation steps at its facilities should a work stoppage occur."

The USW, which represents some 26,000 workers at the two companies, said it would take all necessary actions to ensure operations remain viable and able to resume production.

The possibility of a work stoppage comes at a difficult time for the steel industry, which is suffering from weak demand and low prices. U.S. steelmakers have cut capacity to manage supply, but demand has still not returned to pre-recession levels.

Last month, ArcelorMittal said tough market conditions would continue into the second half of the year, particularly in Europe, where it lowered its consumption forecast due to the severity of the slowdown.