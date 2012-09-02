Union reaches tentative deal with U.S. Steel

NEW YORK, Sept 2 United Steelworkers said on Sunday it reached a tentative agreement with U.S. Steel on a three-year labor contract for 16,000 workers employed at the company's U.S. facilities.

The union had been negotiating for a collective bargaining agreement with the steelmaker since June, it said in a statement.

Members of the union will cast a deciding vote on the agreement over the next few weeks.

Negotiations continue with ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel maker, over a new labor contract after a midnight deadline passed Sunday without an agreement.