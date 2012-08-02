版本:
New Issue-Steel Dynamics sells $750 mln in 2 parts

Aug 2 Steel Dynamics Inc on Thursday
sold $750 million of senior notes in two parts, in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan,
Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: STEEL DYNAMICS INC 

TRANCHE 1
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 6.125 PCT   MATURITY    08/15/2019
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 6.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/16/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 518 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    08/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/16/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 490 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

